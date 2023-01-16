Clausi announces commissioner candidacy

Vinny Clausi 

SUNBURY — Vinny Clausi has announced that he is seeking the Republican nomination for Northumberland County commissioner.

Clausi, who served as a county commissioner from 2008 through 2015 while registered as a Democrat, stated he is again running for commissioner to restore fiscal responsibility to county government.

