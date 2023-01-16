Clausi announces commissioner candidacy

SUNBURY — Vinny Clausi has announced that he is seeking the Republican nomination for Northumberland County commissioner.
Clausi, who served as a county commissioner from 2008 through 2015 while registered as a Democrat, stated he is again running for commissioner to restore fiscal responsibility to county government.
“For eight years, I fought to clean up Northumberland County government. I changed the way county government does business, exposing waste, fraud, and abuse while saving taxpayers millions of dollars," he stated, in a press release.
Clausi noted several of his successes while he served as a commissioner, including reducing the number of county employees by 38%, slashing the county budget from $92 million to $64 million, cutting long-term debt-related taxes in half and cutting salaries of the commissioners and other row officers.
"I worked hard to remove political corruption from county government," he said. "When I left office, for the first time in many years Northumberland County had a budget surplus."
Clausi, who has previously criticized Republican Commissioner Joseph Klebon, for not spending enough time working in his capacity as one of the county's leaders, said he will be a full-time commissioner if elected.
"I have sold my businesses and I do not play golf, I will make a full-time commitment to cleaning up the mismanagement and waste that exists today in Northumberland County government and put the county back on a sound financial course," Clausi stated. "After my first month in office I will hold a press conference to expose and present evidence of the dire financial position the current county commissioners have caused by their mismanagement."
Clausi referred to the situations involving the emergency communications center, the county prison and the Children and Youth Services department as "a disgrace."
"I can no longer sit back and allow Klebon and (Sam) Schiccatano to continue playing politics in the courthouse. I can no longer watch the current county commissioners squander all the gains that were made."
Clausi said the commissioners have raised taxes twice since he left office, increasing the total tax bill to citizens by more than $3 million each year.
He said the commissioners have relied on one-time infusions of cash surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic to "cover up a budget deficit and to avoid raising taxes before the election."
"As a candidate and as commissioner, Vinny Clausi has never solicited or accepted campaign contributions and will not do so in his campaign," the release states. "He has always been an independent advocate, often using his own money to protect the interests of county taxpayers."
Clausi said he has lived the American dream.
"Starting out as an Italian immigrant with nothing, I was able to build profitable businesses through hard work and perseverance," he said. "I was successful because I have always put in the time necessary and selected good, responsible people to work with me. I have always tried to give back to my community as thanks for providing me the opportunity to build a good life.”
Clausi said he is not to be considered a politician but instead a citizen like those who will be voting in the upcoming election and said his allegiance will always lie with the taxpayers.
“Northumberland County government still faces many challenges," he stated. "I will not make big promises to the voters like some politicians. I am not a politician but a taxpayer like you. My only promise to the people of Northumberland County is that I will always tell the truth. I will apply my 45 years of business experience and my previous experience as Commissioner to identify problems and do what is necessary to fix them. I ask the people of Northumberland County for their vote and support."
