WILLIAMSPORT — Aspen Dental Management Inc. is partnering with Pennsylvania College of Technology to establish a new scholarship that provides two $1,000 awards annually to students in the dental hygiene associate degree major.
The Aspen Dental Scholarship will provide one award each to a student in the first and second years of the program.
Preference will be given to students in the Associate of Applied Science dental hygiene major who maintain a home residence in Pennsylvania, are enrolled full time, maintain a GPA of 3.0 or higher, demonstrate financial need, and have exhibited outstanding personal and educational performance and leadership.
“Penn College’s dental hygiene program has provided advanced, hands-on learning opportunities for more than 40 years,” said Chris S. Macdonald, assistant director of corporate relations. “The dental hygiene students benefit from our skilled faculty and modern clinical facilities."
