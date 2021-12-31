WATSONTOWN — "We bought a bank!"
Those were the words of excited Watsontown Historical Association Vice President Erica Frey as she recently entered the association's office in Watsontown, expressing confidence the organization will soon be able to close on purchase of the former Santander Bank building on Main Street.
During its Dec. 13 meeting, Watsontown Borough Council approved selling the former bank building to the historical association, for $120,000. The organization must pay for the property in full by July 31.
The borough purchased the property for $129,000 in 2019, following the closure of the bank.
Frey, along with historical association board members Diana Johnson, Kathi Wertman and Hez Burrows met recently to outline steps the organization is taking to secure the funds needed to complete the purchase. They said the association does not intend to borrow money for the purchase.
A capital fund drive has already been established to support the effort, with Frey noting that an unspecified "large sum of money" has already been contributed to the cause.
In addition, a donor has pledged $20,000 when community members contribute another $20,000 to the effort.
"We have another pledge for right around the same amount," Frey said. "We (also) got some money a couple months ago, in hopes (from the donor) that we would be buying the building."
She hopes the necessary funding is quickly secured in order to close on the purchase.
"We are confident the community will rally behind us and donate to the cause," Frey said.
Once the sale is complete, Frey said the association will be upgrading the security of the building, and completing light renovations, such as cleaning and painting.
A first-floor conference room will be available to be used by civic organizations, with various displays to fill the remainder of the floor. The upstairs will be used for storage.
Johnson and Wertman noted that some displays will be permanent, while other spaces will be used for rotating displays.
Frey and Wertman expanded on the importance of having a room available for community use.
"Hopefully people can get involved in this room... to share stories about days gone by," Frey said.
"This will be a great way to collect oral history," Wertman said.
Members of the association are looking forward to the day in which they're able to welcome visitors to the former bank building.
"It's going to be a banner day," Johnson said. "It is going to take time and effort. You don't just pick up and move."
She noted that Wertman has carefully logged each of the items which have been donated to the association. Those items will need to be moved in an organized manner so nothing gets misplaced in the transition.
"We sort of have an idea of how we are going to go about it and do it," Wertman said.
Burrows and Johnson said the association is thankful to have been able to rent its current space, at the corner of Main Street and Brimmer Avenue, since it was founded five years ago.
"This location has been ideal," Johnson said. "It's been downtown... We are very grateful we've had this location. We have outgrown our space."
Burrows said association volunteers didn't expect to outgrow their space so fast, with donations of historical items from Watsontown and surrounding communities pouring in.
Prior to the bank selling the property to the borough, Frey said association President Jim Robison inquired about purchasing the site.
"The asking price was astronomical," she said.
Even when the borough purchased it for a lesser price, Frey said at that time the association wasn't in a position to consider purchasing the property.
"It's an iconic building," Frey said. "It's great we can salvage it and not destroy what's there.
"We are just thankful for the borough council members that supported us on this endeavor."
Johnson said multiple meetings were held between borough and association representatives as part of the negotiation process.
During the Dec. 13 meeting, council representative Dennis Confer said the borough will retain ownership of the property's parking lot.
"That's helping the Watsontown Historical Association," he said, adding that the borough will be responsible for plowing the lot and shoveling the adjoining sidewalks when it snows.
Should the association dissolve at any point in the future after the sale is finalized, Confer said the agreement calls for ownership of the property to revert back to the borough.
Those wishing to contribute to the association's purchase of the building can mail checks to the Watsontown Historical Association, P.O. Box 4, Watsontown, PA 17777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.