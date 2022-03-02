For the past few years, the NBC Olympic broadcast has ended with the “Remember the Titans” anthem playing over a montage of the highs and lows of the games. To viewers, it’s a tribute to the athletes, their perseverance and their accomplishments.
To David Mazza, it’s a signal that his production team has made it through another Olympic Games — feeling those same emotions, the highs and the lows, of directing NBC’s coverage of the largest and most complex international sporting event in the world.
Mazza, a State College native, has been the senior vice president and chief technical officer of NBC Sports and NBC Olympics since 2012 and has served as the director of engineering since 1996. Now, after more than 40 years working behind the scenes, he is preparing to retire.
The 2022 Beijing Olympic Games was the broadcast industry veteran’s last experience running the show, a fitting conclusion to a career he describes as being “an interesting, challenging and hugely gratifying journey.”
Building on his childhood experiences in the AV Club of Park Forest Elementary School, Mazza got his professional start while at State College Area High School, where he interned with Penn State’s WPSX-TV working with video and audio equipment.
In 10th grade, he began helping with coverage of Penn State football games. One weekend, the technical director called in sick and Mazza was asked to step up — a leap that catalyzed his career in the broadcast industry.
From then on, he continued to channel his passion for the application of electronics with his interest in the performance industry, freelancing for almost 20 years for different networks and covering events including Wimbledon, the Super Bowl, the Stanley Cup and the MTV Video Music Awards. He eventually got his foot in the door with ABC, where he worked as a technical director at the rowing and canoeing venue for his first Olympics, the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles.
In 1994, he accepted a job with NBC to oversee engineering for the Atlanta Games, moving his wife Taylor, also a State College native, and their two young children from Massachusetts to Connecticut for what was supposed to be a two-year contract — until he was offered a full-time position after the event’s closing ceremony.
Since then, he has received 24 Emmy Awards for television excellence, the 2006 GE Edison Award for technical innovation, the 2013 Television and Film Lifetime Achievement Award, and in 2018 was inducted into Sports Video Group’s Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame.
At NBC, Mazza has pioneered innovative, transportable broadcast equipment systems, comprehensive HD coverage, and guided other technological enhancements over the past two decades — continuing to adapt and evolve with the advancements in broadcasting and livestreaming.
He and his team are credited with designing and building the NBC Sports Group’s International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn., which is now home to NBC Sports Group, NBC Sports Network, NBC Olympics, NBC Digital and management teams with the NBC Regional Sports Network.
“Each Olympics we would think, ‘this is the most difficult thing we have ever done’ and then two years later, it got harder,” Mazza said. “Every country is different, the conditions to get into the country are different, the cultures are obviously different — and figuring out how to navigate that with along with the tremendous growth of NBC’s coverage plans was always a new challenge.”
After working on 17 Olympic Games, Mazza said Tokyo and Beijing were the most difficult due to the ripple effect of the pandemic and the quick turnaround — just six months compared to the usual two years — from the delayed 2020 Tokyo Summer Games.
Beijing was Mazza’s first Olympics where he wasn’t on-site in the host city. Just days before Tokyo’s closing ceremony, Mazza said the decision was made to move the prime-time control room home to Stamford instead of Beijing, tasking his team with quickly diverting equipment preparing to head overseas home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NBC was only able to send a crew of roughly 600 onsite to China, compared to the usual 1,800.
Mazza’s parents, Maralyn and the late Paul Mazza Jr., founded South Hills School of Business and Technology in State College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.