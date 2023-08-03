A Sunny Day lies ahead

Andrea Jacobs

HUGHESVILLE — It’s not every day that people get to take an inside look at the apparatus and personnel that constitute emergency services, but Troop F of the Pennsylvania State Police plans to pull back the curtain in September.

“The goal of Sunny Day Camp is to provide individuals of all ages, with special needs and disabilities, an opportunity to attend a one-day camp experience modeled after the Camp Cadet program,” said Tpr. Andrea Jacobs, of Troop F, which covers Cameron, Clinton, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Tioga and Union counties. “It’s essentially for individuals who weren’t able to come to the Camp Cadet program, and (now they) have an opportunity to come hang out with first responders and law enforcement for just one day.”

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.