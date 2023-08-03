A Sunny Day lies ahead

HUGHESVILLE — It’s not every day that people get to take an inside look at the apparatus and personnel that constitute emergency services, but Troop F of the Pennsylvania State Police plans to pull back the curtain in September.
“The goal of Sunny Day Camp is to provide individuals of all ages, with special needs and disabilities, an opportunity to attend a one-day camp experience modeled after the Camp Cadet program,” said Tpr. Andrea Jacobs, of Troop F, which covers Cameron, Clinton, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Tioga and Union counties. “It’s essentially for individuals who weren’t able to come to the Camp Cadet program, and (now they) have an opportunity to come hang out with first responders and law enforcement for just one day.”
Camp Cadet is a six-day camp held each summer for individuals age 12 to 15.
Troop F Sunny Day Camp will be free to attend, and it’s designed for children ages 6 and up, along with adults with special needs or disabilities, or those who participate in Special Olympics. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds in Hughesville.
“It should be a fun-filled day of learning different things and really getting that one-on-one experience with different people of the community,” said Jacobs, adding that attendees will have the chance to walk around the grounds at their own pace while exploring fire engines, police motorcycles, helicopters and more.
“This has been a lot of reaching out to a lot of agencies and different people of the community to see if they would donate their time, whether it’s to bring their fire trucks or we have a radio station coming to play music,” said Jacobs.
She noted that the event will be free thanks to donations received from area businesses.
“Each camper would be provided a shirt and other fun swag and we would have many different assets from the state police and other law enforcement agencies to interact with the campers,” Jacobs said.
For an application to attend Sunny Day Camp, or for more information, contact Jacobs at andrjacobs@pa.gov or 717-461-5051.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
