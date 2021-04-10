BOALSBURG — "Poison Gas Use in World War I," will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, via the Zoom platform and hosted by the Pennsylvania Military Museum (PMM).
Ronald Lenox will present a lecture exploring the use of chemical warfare during World War I, moderated by Tyler Gum PMM administrator. Questions and answers will follow.
Teachers attending will be eligible for continuing education credits, but should check with their respective schools.
There is no cost to attend, but donations are appreciated. Visit www.pamilmuseum.org to register.
