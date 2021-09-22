MILTON — Over the past 14 days, 26 students and three staff members in the Milton Area School District have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district’s online dashboard.
The COVID-19 cases, as of Tuesday, Sept. 21, break down as follows: Baugher elementary, 16 students and one staff member positive, with two students presumed positive; White Deer elementary, one student positive; middle school, five students and two staff members positive; and high school, four students positive.
The dashboard also lists the following number of students as being quarantined due to potential exposure to COVID-19: Baugher elementary, 33; White Deer elementary, three; middle school, 23; and high school, nine. One middle school staff member is also listed as being quarantined.
As of Monday, Sept. 20, the Warrior Run School District’s COVID-19 dashboard lists four middle school and six high school students as testing positive for COVID-19 over the past 14 days. In addition, one middle school staff member, one high school staff member and one district provider are listed as testing positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.