EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Developers of a utility-scale solar array now scouting Limestone Township took questions Tuesday from Union County commissioners and others.
Donnie Johnson and Ian Evans of Pattern Energy presented a slideshow about the facility during a commissioner’s work session. If and when completed it could contribute 80 megawatts of electric energy to the grid, about what is used by 15,000 homes.
The representatives explained that an 800-acre site was sought, but did not mention specific sites in view of talks with property owners. A map would be shared when a “solid footprint” was in place.
The developers, doing business as Limestone Solar, hoped for an array to be usable by the end of 2022. They noted all their projects were on privately-owned land and property owners were paid annually for lease agreements.
Johnson added that most agreements were for about 30 years, after which equipment could be removed and the land would be returned to its natural state.
Commissioner Stacy Richards asked where the project stood with PJM, the regional electric transmission organization which would need to grant approval for inclusion in a multi-state electric grid.
Evans, Pattern environmental and permitting lead, confirmed they had filed with PJM but did not know what the project’s status was. He said he would provide information about the PJM review and a system impact study to commissioners.
“It is possible we may end up with some parcels that spill over into a neighboring township,” Evans added. “My goal, as a permitting lead, is definitely to keep this in Limestone Township. It keeps my permitting life simpler, a little more straight forward.”
Johnson said the first phase of surveys and fieldwork would take cultural and natural resources into consideration. Zoning and stormwater regulations were local matters while wetland use would need to conform with state and federal regulations. Evans noted that while Limestone Township does not have zoning, a development would need to abide by a stormwater ordinance.
Richards also asked if non-agricultural land could be looked at for utility scale solar projects. She cited the county’s economic reliance on agriculture and tourism and the hope that farmland not be taken out of production.
Evans replied that the developer does not want to clear trees or other vegetation but prefers open land. Access to transmission to the grid, as directed by PJM, may also determine where a solar panels are placed.
“There is a balance there,” he said. “We don’t necessarily want to be on top of neighboring households. We don’t want to be right next to areas that it doesn’t make sense to put a facility even if there is a transmission location there.”
Evans added that a collection or transmission line may sometimes be further away, but it becomes more expensive as it is placed farther away from where it can be tapped into the grid.
Commissioner Jeff Reber asked how land is restored to its natural state.
Evans replied the primary components, the panels, are mounted on poles which can be pulled directly out of the ground. Internal gravel access roads may be kept or removed according to the wishes of the property owner in the agreement.
Preston Boop, Union County commissioner chair, asked why a facility would be decommissioned after 30 years if producing solar power was the objective from the start. He also wanted to know if a renewal would be available for lease holders.
Evans said lease extensions were available but it would be by mutual agreement. Similarly, if newer and more efficient equipment was available and PJM wanted to continue to buy power, a new agreement could be struck for an additional 30 years.
Shannon Stamm, of the Union County Conservation District, asked about whether the land would be graded, cut or filled. Evans replied that modern solar panels only require a pile driven straight into the ground. They can be installed on a slope with little earth disturbance.
Similarly, Cindy Kahley, of the conservation district, had concerns about topsoil replenishment. Developers noted remediation could be part of the lease agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.