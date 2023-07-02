Homicide while DUI charges filed

WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 35-year-old Mifflinburg man has been charged with homicide by motor vehicle while driving under the influence as the result of a crash which claimed the life of a 30-year-old Montgomery man.
Troopers said Benjamin Martin has been charged as the result of the crash which occurred at 12:40 p.m. Saturday at 2325 Grand Valley Road, West Buffalo Township. Spencer Charles died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
According to a media release issued by troopers Saturday night, Martin was driving a Dodge Ram west on Grand Valley Road, failed to negotiate a curve and collided head on with an eastbound Subaru Legacy driven by Charles.
Both vehicles sustained heavy damage, with Charles being pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in Charles' vehicle, Wayne Kurtz, 34, of Mifflinburg, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening head injuries.
In addition to homicide by motor vehicle while driving under the influence, Martin has been charged with aggravated assault by motor vehicle and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
According to online court records, Martin has been locked up in the Union County Jail in lieu of bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11:30 a.m. July 18 before District Judge Jeff Mensch, of Mifflinburg.
