Homicide while DUI charges filed

WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 35-year-old Mifflinburg man has been charged with homicide by motor vehicle while driving under the influence as the result of a crash which claimed the life of a 30-year-old Montgomery man.

Troopers said Benjamin Martin has been charged as the result of the crash which occurred at 12:40 p.m. Saturday at 2325 Grand Valley Road, West Buffalo Township. Spencer Charles died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

