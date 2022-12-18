LEWISBURG — Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 100 S. Third St., Lewisburg, recently granted year end funding to a number of local and national organizations.
The organizations included; The United Lutheran Seminary $500; Camp Mount Luther, $1000; World Hunger, $500; William Cameron Engine Co., $150.00; Good Samaritan Fund, $150; Donald Heiter Community Center, $100; Lewisburg Council of Churches, $250; the Susquehanna Valley Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, $17,000. The funding totaled $19,650.
