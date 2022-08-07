Transfer switch boosts power generation curriculum

WILLIAMSPORT — Fidelity Power Systems, a Fidelity Building Services Group company, has donated three KOHLER transfer switches to help support the electrical power generation: diesel emphasis curriculum at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
The largest of the switches (800 amperes) is what senses the power coming into a building – and, when the power goes out, it’s what tells the generator to start. To safely repair most transfer switches, Motto explained, power has to be shut off. This unit is an “isolation bypass switch” that can be safely worked on while power is flowing through it, technology that is integral in hospitals and other facilities where maintenance of electrical power is crucial.
