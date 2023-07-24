Senior citizen charged in alleged Watsontown kidnapping

WATSONTOWN — A 72-year-old Cogan Station man has been charged with multiple counts after allegedly bounding and gagging his estranged wife early Monday morning in Watsontown.
Byron Magargle Sr., of Beauty Run Road, has been charged with felony counts of kidnapping, strangulation and aggravated assault, and misdemeanor counts of possessing instruments of crime, unlawful restraint, stalking simple assault, resisting arrest, false imprisonment recklessly endangering another person, and loitering and prowling at night.
The charges were filed by Watsontown Police Department Officer Geoff Noviello in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, as the result of the incident which unfolded at 4:30 a.m. Monday at 110 E. Brimmer Ave., Watsontown.
Noviello wrote in court documents that he responded to the area of Plum Alley and Pennsylvania Avenue after receiving reports of a woman yelling for help. There, Noviello found Christian Golfieri — who called to report hearing the screaming — wrestling on the ground with Magargle.
A woman — Beverly Magargle — was found on the ground next to the two. Noviello said her hands were tied behind her back, her feet were tied together and there was a black winter hat over her head and face.
According to Noviello, Golfieri had ahold of Byron Magargle's left arm as Noviello attempted to place him in restraints.
"(Magargle) kept resisting and attempting to pull his arm free," Noviello wrote in court documents, adding that he was eventually able to place the suspect in restraints.
Once Byron Magargle was placed in a patrol vehicle, Noviello said he started to investigate the crime scene, with assistance from Milton Police Department Officer Dan Zettelmoyer.
Zettelmoyer removed the hat which was placed over Beverly Magargle's head.
"The victim was also found with her hands tied behind her back with a brown shoelace," Noviello wrote, in court documents. "The victim also had a brown shoelace tied around her neck, and a red bandana that was used as a gang in her mouth. The victim's feet were tied together with a dog leash."
According to Noviello, the items were tied so tight around the victim that he and Zettelmoyer had to cut them off.
Beverly was transported to the hospital by an ambulance from the Warrior Run Area Fire Department for treatment of injuries.
"Cpl. Zettelmoyer searched the area and found the victim's glasses and dentures in the yard by her back door, and a yellow glove by the back corner of the residence," court documents state.
Through the course of his investigation, Noviello stated that he learned Golfieri was investigating the screams he heard when he encountered Byron Magargle, who claimed he was "playing hide and seek" with his wife.
At that point, court documents state that Golfieri spotted Beverly Magargle, with Byron then attempting to knock a phone out of Golfieri's hand. Then, the two started wrestling.
Beverly allegedly told Noviello she recently filed for divorce from her husband. She also held a protection from abuse order against him.
According to court documents, Beverly said she went outside to let her dog out, when she felt someone — her estranged husband — grab her neck and start to choke her.
"The victim stated that Byron Magargle then punched her several times in the face," Noviello wrote, in court documents. "I observed severe swelling to the victim's face, her left hand severe bruising, and swelling to the point that her whole hand was purple; both hands were bound so tight that it left red marks on both wrists."
Byron Magargle was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, for an evaluation.
He was arraigned Monday afternoon before Diehl and locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $750,000 cash bail.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 9, before Diehl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.