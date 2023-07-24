Senior citizen charged in alleged Watsontown kidnapping

Watsontown Police Department Chief Chris Snyder leads Byron Magargle into the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton.

 KEVIN MERTZ THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

WATSONTOWN — A 72-year-old Cogan Station man has been charged with multiple counts after allegedly bounding and gagging his estranged wife early Monday morning in Watsontown.

Byron Magargle Sr., of Beauty Run Road, has been charged with felony counts of kidnapping, strangulation and aggravated assault, and misdemeanor counts of possessing instruments of crime, unlawful restraint, stalking simple assault, resisting arrest, false imprisonment recklessly endangering another person, and loitering and prowling at night.

