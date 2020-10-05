HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health reported 52 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 over a six-county area on Monday. One new death was reported in Union County.
Statewide, 672 new cases were reported, bringing the total since March to 164,207. Eleven new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 8,227 since March.
Confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 12 in Montour and Northumberland counties, 10 in Union County, nine in Columbia County, eight in Lycoming County, and one in Snyder County.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 1,069 cases (69 deaths)
• Columbia County, 923 cases (36 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 707 cases (26 deaths)
• Union County, 531 cases (7 deaths)
• Snyder County, 332 cases (8 deaths)
• Montour County, 192 cases (5 deaths)
