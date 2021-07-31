LEWISBURG — A benefit for the Getting Ahead Foundation was recently announced by an institution which helps promote its goal of “financial literacy.”
The MCFederal Credit Union Summer Festival will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Lewisburg branch parking area, 1399 St. Mary St., Lewisburg. Vendors planned to offer food, crafts and direct sales on behalf of Getting Ahead’s efforts to help families climb out of poverty.
Elba Arenas, MCFederal chief member experience officer, said Getting Ahead participants take a seven-week course about personal finance. “The Basics of Banking” covers how to make a budget, lending, debit cards, credit cards and checking accounts.
Knowing how to write checks and maintain an account is not only a useful skill but also more economical than some of the alternatives.
“You’d be surprised how many (people) do not want to use a debit card,” Arenas said. “A lot of (people) get money orders or cashiers checks. They want it right out of their account and they want to send it in. But it is at a cost.”
Ashley M. Pyle, MCFederal marketing specialist, added that people sometimes do not qualify to open a checking account at a commercial bank. It is often due to owing money to an institution.
Arenas noted that an MCFederal Second Chance program can be helpful to a person trying to open a checking account. If an applicant owes less than $500 to a separate institution, MCFederal will work with the individual to pay it back then open an account.
A credit score, and how to build it, was also taught during the course. Arenas said Getting Ahead clients were asked to bring their latest credit reports.
“The last class we had, there was a girl who had stuff on there that wasn’t even hers,” Arenas said. “We taught her how dispute it.”
Fees, interest rates and how to use a credit card to improve a credit score were also covered. Arenas said occasionally paying 50% of a credit card balance can improve a credit rating, provided the payments are made on time.
Conversely, avoiding all credit cards may not be helpful. Pyle said the need for a personal credit history is sometimes misunderstood.
Other topics covered by the Getting Ahead program include security measures, how to watch out for fraud, romance schemes and “too good to be true” scams.
Arenas added the Summer Festival would also have a “wheel of prizes” for donations and a 50/50 raffle.
