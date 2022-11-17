Promoting the joy of reading

MIFFLINBURG — The Keystone State Literacy Association Susquehanna Valley (KSLA Susquehanna Valley) hopes that visions of reading and books dance through the heads of youngsters in the Susquehanna River Valley.
During the holiday season, KSLA Susquehanna Valley sponsors a Books for Babes program for young readers in an effort to spread the love of reading. Children who receive these books are enrolled in Early Head Start, Northumberland Area Head Start, Pre-K Counts, and Early Intervention Preschool Programs in Columbia, Northumberland, Montour, Snyder and Union counties. The Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) assists by distributing books to the various classes.
Teenage parents also benefit from Project Elect, a CSIU program that supports young parents with their path to a high school diploma or GED, by providing education and information about health care, nutrition, child development, career readiness and goal setting.
“Our goal with the Books for Babes program is for families to read and spend time together,” said Ang Marcinek, KSLA Susquehanna Valley chairperson of the project. “This experience forms a lasting connection between family members, and children learn new skills that last a lifetime.”
Each year a different book is given to the children. The Books for Babes project helps to instill a love of reading at an early age and gives a child a head start on expanding their vocabulary and comprehension.
“The KSLA Susquehanna Valley book choice this year is a fun retelling of the story of 'The Emperor's New Clothes' by Rosie Greening. It’s a story of an emperor who wanted new clothes. The story is fun because a child sees the truth when adult people cannot see the truth,” said Marcinek. “The story is told in lively, rhyming text. A repeated refrain encourages less-established readers to join in. Certain letters are highlighted in red to help children focus on the different groups of letters that make a sound. The book includes a rhyming activity to encourage reading and reinforce the learning of phonics. It highlights key words and also includes a picture dictionary.”
The Books for Babe Project is a KSLA Susquehanna Valley community outreach program with participation from IU 16, Stayman Apartments, Susquehanna University Chapter of Kappa Delta Pi, and local book clubs and organizations. With holiday paper, scissors, and tape in hand, the Book Wrapping Party got underway in individual members’ homes. The elves at Stayman Apartments wrapped 200 of the books as their November monthly activity. Volunteers collectively wrapped and labeled 920 books for the 2022 Books for Babes Project.
In addition to funds raised by KSLA Susquehanna Valley and donations, this year the Charles B. Degenstein Foundation provided a grant to support the worthwhile goal of a book in the hands of these early literacy learners. All donations are appreciated and go toward the purchase of nearly 1,000 books annually.
To kick-off the fundraising efforts for 2023, the Soroptimists of Montour County and Danville Rotary Club are co-hosting a Readathon, to raise money for the Books for Babes project. They chose November to hold the Readathon in celebration of National Family Literacy Month.
“Our organization continues to promote the joy of reading to children and their parents in our community. We are very proud of our Books for Babes program,” noted Lisa Mertz, co-president of KSLA Susquehanna Valley. “What better Christmas present is there than a book.”
Co-President Janice Adair added, “There is simply no substitute for reading aloud to children. Children who have been read to, have access to books, and have meaningful conversations with adults are more successful in school.”
KSLA Susquehanna Valley is a local nonprofit, volunteer organization whose goals are to develop literacy, provide instructional leadership, support professional development, and advocate literacy issues.
Donations are being accepted for the Books for Babes project. Checks should be made payable to KSLA Susquehanna Valley and mailed to: Mary Keiser, 414 Green St., Mifflinburg PA 17844.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.