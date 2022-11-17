Promoting the joy of reading

Janice Adair, co-president of KSLA Susquehanna Valley wrapped books to give the gift of reading to area children during the Books for Babes at Home Wrapping Party.

 Provided by Kay Poeth

MIFFLINBURG — The Keystone State Literacy Association Susquehanna Valley (KSLA Susquehanna Valley) hopes that visions of reading and books dance through the heads of youngsters in the Susquehanna River Valley.

During the holiday season, KSLA Susquehanna Valley sponsors a Books for Babes program for young readers in an effort to spread the love of reading. Children who receive these books are enrolled in Early Head Start, Northumberland Area Head Start, Pre-K Counts, and Early Intervention Preschool Programs in Columbia, Northumberland, Montour, Snyder and Union counties. The Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) assists by distributing books to the various classes.

