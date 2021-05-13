ZERBE TOWNSHIP — State Police At Stonington are investigating the alleged rape of a 22-year-old Trevorton woman.
Troopers said the alleged sexual assault by a known, unnamed 22-year-old man, was reported to have occurred around 9 p.m. May 9 in a wooded area near Railroad and 10th streets, Zerbe Township, Northumberland County.
An investigation is ongoing.
