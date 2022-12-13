Philanthropist recognized for impacting region

Frank Pellegrino, center, alongside members of his family and some of those who nominated him, from the Susquehanna Health Foundation and the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

 PROVIDED BY TYLER WAGNER/UPMC

WILLIAMSPORT — Frank G. Pellegrino, business leader and philanthropist, was recently recognized for his lifetime of service and charitable giving by the Central Pa. Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP).

On Nov. 16, National Philanthropy Day, Pellegrino was presented with the Philanthropist of the Year Award in Mechanicsburg, with his family by his side.

