Medical bags donated

From left, Mark Trueman, deputy chief and director, Prehospital Care, UPMC; Christopher Kriner, captain, LRPD; Jason Kling, platoon chief, SREMS.

 PROVIDED BY JACKIE FLANAGAN/UPMC

WILLIAMSPORT — A community partnership between UPMC, the Lycoming Regional Police Department (LRPD), Susquehanna Regional EMS (SREMS), and Susquehanna Health Foundation has resulted in the donation of 10 fully equipped medical emergency response bags.

The bags include medical supplies to help manage cardiac arrest, life-threatening bleeding control and overdose treatment.

