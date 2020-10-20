Today in history:

Ten years ago: Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and visiting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez hailed what they called their strong strategic relationship, saying they were united in efforts to establish a “new world order” that would eliminate Western dominance over global affairs. Bob Guccione, 79, founder of Penthouse magazine, died in Plano, Texas.

Five years ago: The United States and Russia signed an agreement to minimize the risk of air collisions as they separately carried out airstrikes in Syria. Chinese President Xi Jinpink began an anticipate state visit to Britain, where he was welcomed as a guest of honor at Buckingham Palace and Parliament.