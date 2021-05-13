WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Regional Airport will receive $322,500 for site work and $761,500 for construction of a 12,000-square-foot hangar complex as part of $10 million in state grant funding distributed to 12 airports across Pennsylvania.
"Aviation plays a vital role in keeping our state's economy moving," Gov. Tom Wolf
said. "These investments will help Pennsylvania's airports operate safely, expand to
meet current demands, and sustain growth well into the future."
As of April, Pennsylvania ranked 16th in the country in the number of public-use
aviation facilities, with 124 airports, heliports and seaplane bases.
Funded through PennDOT's Aviation Transportation Assistance Program, the new investments will infuse new state investments to expand aviation-related operational and economic opportunities statewide.
For more information, visit www.PennDOT.gov.
