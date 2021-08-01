State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash (inury)
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Suspected minor injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 5:54 p.m. July 29 along Scholl Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2017 Subaru Outback driven by Alex Martin, 18, of Middleburg, failed to negotiate a right curve, entered the opposing lane of travel and struck a 2013 Ford Econoline E150 driven by Franklin Rosancrans, 45, of New Berlin.
Both drivers were belted and sustained suspected minor injuries. Martin was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Road rage
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a reported road rage incident which occurred at 7:06 p.m. July 29 along Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
The alleged incident involved a 2019 ford Mustang and a 2000 Ford Taurus.
Anyone with information on the incident should contact police at 570-374-8145.
Hit and run
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following an alleged hit and run at 3:29 p.m. July 30 along Park Road at Shaffer Lane, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Justin T. Houseman, 22, of Northumberland, went through a stop sign and struck a 2017 Ford Escape driven by Tammy L. Longacre, 60, of Winfield. Houseman then allegedly fled the scene. He will be cited with stop signs and yield signs, drivers required to be licensed and duty to give information and render aid while Longacre was issued a warning for operation of vehicle without official certificate of inspection.
Harassment
LIVERPOOL — Troopers from Selinsgrove assisted troopers from Newport with a reported domestic and cited a Sunbury woman and Liverpool man with harassment.
The alleged incident occurred at 12:14 a.m. July 31 along Susquehanna Trail, Liverpool, Perry County. Amy Dreese, 36, and Robert Sutton, 37, were cited, police noted.
Theft
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Trisha Womer, 55, of Liverpool, reported that someone removed $5,333 from her mother’s estate. An investigation is ongoing.
The alleged incident occurred at 10:43 a.m. July 22 at 3633 Oriental Road, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old McClure man reported his identity was used to open a fraudulent unemployment claim.
The alleged incident occurred at 2:34 p.m. July 29 along Singing Bridge Road, West Beaver Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
PERRY TOWNSHIP — An unidentified victim reported receiving an unemployment check from the Department of Labor, which they had not applied for.
The alleged incident occurred at noon July 22 along Kerstetter Road, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported receiving a report of a fraudulent unemployment claim being filed.
The victim was listed as a 68-year-old Selinsgrove man. The alleged incident occurred at 10:46 a.m. July 30 along Foxboro Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly attempted to open an unemployment claim using the personal information of a 58-year-old Selinsgrove man.
The alleged incident was reported at 12:14 p.m. July 26 along West Sassafras Street, Penn Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Stonington 2-vehicle crash
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 12:50 p.m. July 28 along Route 61 at Route 4005, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2012 Nissan Sentra driven by Marie L. Limardo, 39, of Sunbury, was traveling north when it passed a stopped vehicle waiting to turn onto Hosta Road, went onto the berm to the left and struck the passenger side of a 2010 Nissan Rogue driven by Joseph L. Spicer, 76, of Shamokin. Both drivers were belted.
Assault
LOWER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — Charges are pending against a 41-year-old Sunbury man after police responded to a physical altercation at 3:15 p.m. July 24 along Hallowing Run Road, Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
The alleged victim, a 42-year-old Sunbury woman, sustained minor injuries, police noted. The suspect allegedly fled prior to police arrival.
