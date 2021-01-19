POINT TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Point Township, Northumberland County, teenager has been jailed after allegedly threatening his parents and struggling with an officer attempting to take him into custody.
Hunter Bingaman, of 134 Witmer Drive, Point Township, has been charged with terroristic threats, resisting arrest and harassment. The counts were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at his home.
Officer Kevin Herring wrote in court documents that he responded to the home after receiving reports that Bingaman was "out of control and destroying the home."
Herring said Bingaman allegedly admitted to threatening to hurt his parents with a knife.
As Herring entered Bingaman's bedroom, court documents said Bingaman stated he did not want to go to the hospital. He also said he would not be arrested and pushed his back against the wall.
After allegedly failing to comply with Herring's instructions, court documents said Bingaman pulled away from Herring as the officer grabbed his wrist.
"I told Hunter to stop and he resisted by pulling away and kicking out," Herring wrote, in court documents. "I knelt on his legs to stop him from kicking and he continued to try to kick and pull away."
After a short struggle, Herring said he was able to roll Bingaman onto his stomach and kneel on his right hand, pinning it behind his back.
Herring then pulled Bingaman's left hand behind his back and place him in handcuffs.
Bingaman was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for a mental health evaluation.
He was arraigned Tuesday, Jan. 19, before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, and locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.