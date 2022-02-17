Warrior Run lifts masking mandate

TURBOTVILLE — By an 8-1 vote, the Warrior Run School District school board voted during a special meeting Thursday to lift the district’s masking mandate, effective immediately.
Board member Danelle Reinsburrow voted against revising the district’s Health and Safety Plan to lift the mandate. Voting in favor were board President Doug Whitmoyer, Vice President Tamara Hoffman and members Robert Hormell, JJ Lyons, Jennifer Meule, Linda Shupp, Dan Truckenmiller and Gail Foreman.
Prior to the vote, Reinsburrow said she will continue to favor mandating masking in schools as long as it’s recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.
Although the new plan only recommends, and does not require, masking, Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack explained that anyone entering a nurse’s office in the district will still be required to mask.
“They are still seeing other illnesses,” Hack said. “This is to protect (the nurses).”
He also explained other changes outlined in the revised Health and Safety Plan. Contact tracing will only be conducted in cases where students live in the same household as someone who tests positive for COVID-19, and if an immunocompromised student is exposed to someone who tests positive.
Hack said the revised plan also calls for a five-day quarantine period for individuals who test positive. They will also be required to mask for five days upon returning to school.
Between Jan. 3 and Feb. 11, Hack said 74 students and staff members tested positive for COVID-19, accounting for 43% of the reported cases this school year.
“To date, we have not had any cases this week,” Hack said. “Other illnesses are also down.”
In the only other business action Thursday, the board approved a $65,500 change order to install an underground drainage system in a water-retention basin built as part of the district’s $28.7 million project to build a new elementary school and renovate the athletic stadium.
A lengthy discussion on the issue was held prior to the vote, with Hack opening by telling the board the basin is not functioning as intended as it is retaining standing water.
Whitmoyer said the board was told at the onset of the project the area would only hold standing water “less than 50 days per year.”
“Every time I have been on site, there is water in the basin,” Michael Bell, of Breslin Architects, said. “We are in this situation because of unexpected conditions below ground… We believe there may be some kind of ground water coming into the basin.”
With the system the underground piping system the board approved Thursday to be installed, Bell said a “large portion of the basin” should be dry. As a result, the district should be able to use the area for physical education classes and other activities.
“When you are dealing with unexpected conditions conditions below ground, there are no guarantees,” Bell said. “I think everybody is confident this (new drainage system) can only improve the situation. A 100% guarantee, I don’t think anyone can say that 100%.”
Hormell said the district’s engineering firm, HRG, should be held responsible for the needed changes to the retention pond and cover half of the cost.
Hack said, prior to the vote, that contingency costs included in the project budget will cover the $65,500 change.
“Just because the allowances are there, it doesn’t mean you have to spend it,” Hack said.
The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting.
