HARRISBURG — Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful is announcing the Litter Hawk Youth Award, a recognition program for students in kindergarten through grade 6 who complete a designated project specific to their grade level.
Kids can participate individually or as part of a lesson initiated by schools, home-schools, scout troops, 4-H clubs, environmental clubs or other organized groups.
The Litter Hawk Youth Award program is a way for kids to share their hope, optimism and concerns about litter and inspire others to care for their communities through art, words or video. Kids are asked to address the theme: How do you keep Pennsylvania beautiful? Projects include a poster for kindergarteners through fourth graders. An essay or video may be submitted by children in grade 5 or grade 6.
Two entries will be awarded in each category, including a $25 gift card for first place and a $15 gift card for first runner-up. Winners will be announced in April in time for Earth Day celebrations. The Litter Hawk Youth Award program was created with funding provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
For more information, downloadable promotional posters and an online entry form, visit www.keeppabeautiful.org/grants-awards/awards/litter-hawk/. Additional questions can be answered by Kylie McCutcheon at kmccutcheon@keeppabeautiful.org or 877-772-3673 ext. 114.
