LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children's has announced its January schedule of events.
Space Explorers: Launch Party will be held 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. The party will include a viewing of the launch of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, the largest telescope ever created.
Astronomy and astrophysics expert Dr. Joel Leja, of Penn State University, give a special presentation at 11:30 a.m.
Activity stations provided by the National Informal Stem Education Network will be available throughout the event.
The program is recommended for children 6 and up. Masks are required for those 2 years and older.
PopUp Play: MLK Day: Dreams For a Better World will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17. Kids can make colorful playdough, while discussing diversity. A book on how Martin Luther King Jr. helped children will be read. The program is recommended for children age 4 and older, with masks required for those 2 years and older.
A Preschool Hot Chocolate Workshop will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31. Sessions will be offered from 10:30 to 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to noon.
Each child and caregiver pair will mix and make a batch of hot chocolate playdough, in celebration of National Hot Chocolate Day.
This program is recommended for children ages 3 to 6 and their caregiver.
