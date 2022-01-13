State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash (injuries)
WASHINGTONVILLE — Two Lycoming County women were transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, following a one-vehicle crash at 10:41 a.m. Jan. 12 along Water Street at Third Street, Washingtonville, Montour County. Neither woman was belted, police noted.
Elaine C. Betz, 72, of Muncy Valley, was traveling east in a 1998 Suzuki Sidekick when the vehicle went off the south shoulder, struck a residence, continued east and hit another residence, police reported. Betz and passenger Florence E. Campbell were transported with unspecified injuries.
Disorderly conduct
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — An Oklahoma man was cited for allegedly causing a disturbance at 12:13 a.m. Jan. 12 in the parking lot of Holiday Inn Express, 160 Commerce Park, White Deer Township, Union County.
Carlos Bowen, 24, of Atoka, Okla., was arrested.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A State College woman was taken into custody after she allegedly stole hundreds of dollars of merchandise from Walmart.
The alleged incident was reported at 6 p.m. Jan. 8 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County. Maryjo Hawes, 53, was arrested for allegedly stealing men’s clothing valued at $106.79, household items avlued at $47.02 and clothing valued at $85.99.
State Police At Selinsgrove Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 36-year-old Sunbury woman was arrested after she allegedly yelled and cursed at a 48-year-old Sunbury woman in the parking lot of Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
The suspect allegedly followed the woman out of the lot onto Routes 11/15 north and continued yelling and cursing at her through an open window.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash (injury)
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — A Muncy woman sustained a suspected minor injury when her vehicle struck a snow plow at 6:16 a.m. Jan. 7 along Stoney Batter Road at Richart Road, Moreland Township, Lycoming County.
Diane L. Wood, 53, was traveling south in a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee when the vehicle began to slide in slippery conditions and struck the rear of a 1999 International driven by William B. Myers, 77, of Muncy. Wood was belted and sustained what police said was a minor injury. She will be issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A Canton man escaped injury when his vehicle went off the road in snowy conditions and struck a tree at 10:13 p.m. Jan. 6 along Route 14, north of Slacks Run Road, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Alex L. Castle, 29, was traveling south in a 1995 Dodge Ram 1500 which failed to take a right curve, crossed the double-yellow line, went through the oncoming lane and struck a tree off the east side of the roadway, police reported. Castle was not belted and allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol. He was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, police noted, and charges are pending toxicology test results. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
PLUNKETTS CREEK TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Williamsport man escaped injury when his vehicle slid in snowy conditions and struck a utility pole at 4:46 a.m. Jan. 7 along Route 87, west of Little Bear Creek Road, Plunketts Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Dylan M. Lewis was traveling south in a left curve when the vehicle went out of control, left the west side of the roadway and struck a pole. Lewis was belted. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a one-vehicle rollover crash at 8:42 a.m. Jan. 8 along Trout Run Mountain Road, south of Ringler Road, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
A 2006 Ford F-150 XLT driven by Jon M. Minteer, 30, of Trout Run, was traveling south in a right curve when the vehicle went out of control, crossed the northbound lane, left the roadway, went down a steep embankment and overturned onto its passenger side, police reported. Minteer was belted.
1-vehicle crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A Delaware man was cited for driving while his license was suspended and tire equipment and traction surfaces after his vehicle crashed when a tire blew out at 3:17 p.m. Jan. 8 along Route 15 northbound, Jackson Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Francisco J. Donato, 23, of Wilmington, Del., was traveling north in a 2008 Honda Accord when the right front tire blew and the vehicle struck an embankment.
Theft by deception
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — A 79-year-old Benton man provided suspects with various gift cards totaling $4,500.
The alleged incident was reported at noon Jan. 7 along Kessler Hollow Road, Jordan Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly stole $150 from a 19-year-old Williamsport man.
Police are investigating the allegation, reported between noon Dec. 8 and 10:20 a.m. Jan. 8 along Four Mile Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A 57-year-old man and 37-year-old woman, both of Muncy, were arrested following an alleged domestic disturbance at 12:28 p.m. Jan. 9 along Chippewa Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
