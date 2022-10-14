Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Barry Anoia, 37, of Coal Township, 9 to 24 months in state prison, 148 days credit for time served, $50 fine plus costs for recklessly endangering another person; 3 to 12 months in county jail, $50 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance; 2 to 6 months in county jail, $50 fine plus costs for false reports; 1 to 12 months in county jail, $50 fine plus costs for a second count of possessing a controlled substance; 1 to 6 months in county jail, $50 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; 3 to 24 months in state prison, $50 fine plus costs, $70.60 restitution to Dollar General for retail theft.
• Vikki Boris, 41, of Kulpmont, one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs, $411 restitution to Jovanna Doak for simple assault; $50 fine plus costs for harassment.
• Slater Carson, 22, of Watsontown, 24 months probation with restrictive conditions including 90 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $500 fine plus costs for DUI; 6 months’ probation with restrictive conditions including one month on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $500 fine plus costs for a second count of DUI; 36 months’ probation with restrictive conditions including 90 days on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for a third count of DUI.
• Damien Charriez, 35, of Shamokin, 3 to 24 months in state prison, 72 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance; 1 to 4 years in state prison, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $2,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Janelle Drummond, $500 fine plus costs for false identification.
• Eric Harpster, 48, of Watsontown, 6 months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Dianne Hutchinson, 64, of Riverside, 6 months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Joseph Krum, 41, of Sunbury, 1 to 5 years in state prison, $100 fine plus costs for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance; $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; 1 to 5 years in state prison, $100 fine plus costs for fleeing police.
• BayRon Lanier, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• Nathan Laudenslager, 30, of Dalmatia, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; 90 days’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for harassment; 90 days’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for a second count of harassment.
