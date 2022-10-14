Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings

• Barry Anoia, 37, of Coal Township, 9 to 24 months in state prison, 148 days credit for time served, $50 fine plus costs for recklessly endangering another person; 3 to 12 months in county jail, $50 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance; 2 to 6 months in county jail, $50 fine plus costs for false reports; 1 to 12 months in county jail, $50 fine plus costs for a second count of possessing a controlled substance; 1 to 6 months in county jail, $50 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; 3 to 24 months in state prison, $50 fine plus costs, $70.60 restitution to Dollar General for retail theft.

