LEWISBURG — Greg Katherman, Union County director of Elections and Voter Registration, received good reviews Tuesday for the recent recount of Primary Election Day balloting.
Katherman said the recount was completed June 2, with the results sent in and posted on the due date of Tuesday, June 8. He added there were no changes to results and that there was not word yet on reimbursement for costs associated with the recount.
The statewide recount began after Republicans Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick finished too close to call a winner in the statewide race for a U.S. Senate nomination. McCormick conceded the nomination to Oz, though the results will not be certified until all counties have reported.
For U.S. senator, Union County Republicans gave Dave McCormick 2,184 votes, followed by Kathy Barnette (1,461), Mehmet Oz (1,389), Carla Sands (348), Jeff Bartos (247), Sean Gale (50) and George Bochetto (46).
The Republican nominee will face Democrat John Fetterman in the November general election.
In other business, commissioners resolved to put a Commercial Property Assessment Clean Energy (C-PACE) program in place. Commercial property owners will have access to long-term loans through C-PACE for energy efficiency, renewable energy and water conservation projects.
A news release issued Tuesday noted residential property owners will not be eligible for C-PACE, nor will utility scale solar projects.
Bill Lowthert, Lewisburg Borough manager, alerted commissioners of the borough’s request to earmark Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for an additional project in Hufnagle Park.
Lowthert said CDBG funding was being sought for improvements to the park’s entertainment space. Replacement or revision of the park’s gazebo was among improvements favored as the plan for the park took shape through a series of public meetings and focus activities.
Commissioners approved an application for burial expenses for the veteran James Jordan and Joyce Campbell, a widow of a deceased veteran. An application for a headstone for Ralph Dreese was also approved.
A job description for lieutenant corrections officer was approved. A deputy warden position and job description were also approved.
The resignation of Barbara Allison from the Union County Children and Youth Department was accepted. Gina Malone was approved for the Union County Housing Authority board for a term through Dec. 31, 2026.
Temporary construction easements associated with rehab of a county-owned bridge on Palman Road, Hartley Township, were approved. They included easements for properties owned by Larry S, Hackenberg and Patti J. Hackenberg ($5,987), Matthew E. Keister ($6,060), Jeanette R. Ressler ($7,611.50) and Kirk R. Rinton ($1,825.50).
A $160 lease was approved with Hackenberg Apiaries for bee storage for a year starting Wednesday, June 15, in a Gregg Township location.
