DANVILLE — The Danville Community Band will be starting rehearsals for the fall season at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in the band hall in the Kirkbride building on the State Hospital grounds, Danville
Anyone who is high school age and up is encouraged to come join us. Practice will focus on upcoming Christmas concerts.
