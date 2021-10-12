LEWISBURG — RiverStage Community Theatre will present Sherman Sergel's "Twelve Angry Men."
Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, 6, 12 and 12, and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 14, in the Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
"Twelve Angry Men" is a court drama, telling the story of a jury as they deliberate the case of 19-year old suspect accused of a violent murder
This production is being directed by Derek Scott, co-founder of Gaspipe Theatre Company and local director/playwright who has been producing theatre in the Susquehanna Valley for more than 20 years.
“'Twelve Angry Men,' or men and women as we call this version, is just one of those plays that gets you on the edge of your seat, wondering how it's all going to turn out,” said Scott. “Especially these days when you look around at people arguing with each other about everything going on in the world, the real suspense comes from whether or not this group of 12 very different people can actually come together, and whether justice will prevail. We had to postpone this production twice because of COVID, and we have a terrific cast, some of whom have been looking forward to bringing this story to life for a very long time. We hope you’ll take advantage of this rare chance to come see it live on stage.”
Actors involved with the production include Maggie Able (Juror 1), Storm Pryor (Juror 2), Jason Kriner (the hotheaded Juror 3), Richard McCarty (Juror 4), Maggie Bertrand (Juror 5), Ruthie Kraus (Juror 6), Cassidy Bertrand (Juror 7), Paul Withrow (the skeptical Juror 8), Fred Hooper (Juror 9), Ellen McCormick (Juror 10), Andrew Confair (Juror 11), Ian Keefer (Juror 12), and Ralph Sayers as the Bailiff.
The set and lighting is b eing designed by Scott, Andrew Shaffer and Stefan Eisenhower, with costume design by Cynthia Shaffer and stage management by Emily Bowen.
Tickets can be purchased at the door, by phone at 570-989-0848 or at www.riverstagetheatre.org.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, seating will be limited and audience masking will be required at all times inside the theater, regardless of vaccination status.
