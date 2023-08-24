LEWISBURG — An 18-year-old from Montgomery accused of taking inappropriate photos and videos of senior citizens who were under her care has waived her right to a preliminary hearing.

Madison Cox, of Pinchtown Road, has been charged with 17 counts of abuse of care as the result of alleged incidents which took place between Dec. 13 and April 18 while she was employed at Heritage Springs Memory Care, Farley Circle, Lewisburg.

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

