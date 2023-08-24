LEWISBURG — An 18-year-old from Montgomery accused of taking inappropriate photos and videos of senior citizens who were under her care has waived her right to a preliminary hearing.
Madison Cox, of Pinchtown Road, has been charged with 17 counts of abuse of care as the result of alleged incidents which took place between Dec. 13 and April 18 while she was employed at Heritage Springs Memory Care, Farley Circle, Lewisburg.
Magisterial District Judge Jeff Rowe, of Lewisburg, explained to Cox Thursday that by waiving her preliminary hearing, she was also waiving “a sneak peek of the evidence offered against" her. He added that waiving the preliminary hearing was not an admission of guilt.
Lynn Fiedler read a victim impact statement prior to Rowe setting non-monetary bail for Cox in the case.
Fiedler is the daughter of Alice Longenberger, a patient at Heritage Springs Memory Care.
Wearing a shirt that read “Journey to Justice” on the front and “Stop Elder Abuse” on the back, Fiedler said she would “prefer incarceration” for Cox based on the “heinous behavior” she exhibited while employed at Heritage Springs Memory Care.
Fiedler asked that the conditions for Cox’s bail include “absolutely no contact” with elders, victims and their families, Heritage Springs Memory Care staff and vulnerable populations, including children and people with disabilities.
Rowe reminded the courtroom that “bail is not punitive." He explained that the purpose of bail is twofold: To secure future court appearances and protect the community at large.
Assistant District Attorney Martin Wilson, representing the commonwealth, asked that the court’s bail conditions include a no contact order with witnesses, victims and their family members, and prohibit Cox from working at caregiving or healthcare facilities.
Attorney Graham Showalter, representing Cox, stressed that Cox had no prior criminal record, and suggested that $50,000 unsecured bail might be appropriate. Per the bail guidelines, Showalter noted that Cox does have mental health issues, though the specific details of those issues were not shared in the courtroom.
“In all candor, I don’t know that unsecured bail will provide much purpose here,” said Rowe. “I do think non-monetary bail is appropriate in this case.”
Rowe granted the commonwealth’s bail request of prohibiting Cox from being employed at caregiving facilities, and instituting no contact with witnesses, victims, families and the 17-year-old co-defendant.
Rowe stressed that no contact included no calls, emails, texts, communication through social media or messages relayed through third parties. He said Cox would not be placed on supervised bail.
Cox and an unidentified 17-year-old boy were charged with abuse of care after allegedly taking inappropriate photos and videos of residents.
A lawsuit filed on behalf of Longenberger — which seeks at least $250,000 in restitution — has been filed against, Cox, the 17 year old and: Heritage Springs Memory Care and Heritage Springs Property, of Milton; T-Ross Brothers Construction, of Milton, owner/operators of the facility; Todd G. Ross, of Selinsgrove, an owner/operator of the facility; Tom E. Ross, of Greentown, an owner/operator of the facility; Tambra Speece, of Lewisburg, Heritage Springs administrator; Lennea Brown, of West Milton, Heritage Springs business manager; and Christopher Helmrich, of Cogan Station, an owner/operator of the facility.
This week, additional lawsuits in the case were filed by Attorney Erica Wilson — of Murray, Stone and Wilson of West Conshohocken — on behalf of patients Sue Linder and Marsha Croll and their families.
A formal arraignment for Cox has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 6 in the Union County Courthouse, before Judge Michael Piecuch.
