WATSONTOWN — Feeling as if he was on the brink of death, and inspired by a moment from the Bible, Pastor James Bond placed his hands on his chest and started praying.
That moment in the COVID-19 unit at Geisinger Medical Center was the turning point in the battle against the virus for Bond, who recently marked 30 years as the pastor of Revival Tabernacle.
Bond started feeling ill on his wife Jilline’s birthday, March 21.
“I started feeling rough at church,” he recalled. “I went ahead and preached. I didn’t stick around (afterward) and talk to anybody.”
Feeling as if it may be his seasonal allergies flaring up, Bond cooked dinner for his wife but rested immediately thereafter.
“The next day, Monday, we were supposed to be leaving for a little trip for her birthday,” he recounted. “We went on our trip anyway. By Tuesday evening, I really couldn’t get out of bed. It was really bad. At that point, I thought I might have COVID.”
As a travel requirement, Bond needed to have a COVID-19 test prior to boarding an airplane to return home to the Central Susquehanna Valley.
“I got a COVID screen, which came back negative,” he recounted. “We were on our way home Friday, flew into the airport.”
The Bonds stopped for some snacks while driving home. When he couldn’t taste chips he was eating, Bond knew he had COVID.
“I said ‘I’m in trouble,’” he recalled. “We went straight to Geisinger in Danville. They tested me, positive for COVID.”
Jilline was negative for the virus as she had already been vaccinated against it.
While not immediately admitted into the hospital, Bond was sent home with a pulse oximeter to measure his oxygen levels.
With his oxygen levels constantly registering below the recommended levels, and with the feeling of an elephant sitting on his chest, Bond was soon admitted into the COVID-19 unit at Geisinger.
He was diagnosed with double COVID pneumonia and hospitalized for 10 days.
Bond has “no clue” how he contracted the virus.
“I didn’t think I wold get COVID,” he said. “If I did, it would be like the flu or something. I took all the precautions necessary, masked up wherever I went. Even at church, as a pastor, I was very cautious about wearing masks.”
Immediately upon being admitted into the hospital, Bond was administered the highest level of oxygen possible without being transferred into the intensive care unit.
“The whole unit there, the COVID unit, was amazing, incredible,” he said. “They did everything possible they could to help me.”
However, on a Wednesday Bond could feel his condition deteriorating.
“I really thought that I was dying,” he said. “My breathing was so bad. I was so faint. I was losing weight like crazy. I lost 18 pounds in 10 days.”
Up until that point, Bond spent most of his time hospitalized in prayer and hadn’t turned on the television.
“I happened to pop up ‘The Chosen,’” he recounted. “It’s the movie about Jesus.”
He was inspired by a scene in which Jesus prays for Peter’s mother-in-law, who rises from being ill in bed to prepare a meal.
“I laid my hands on my chest and said ‘if you could heal Peter’s mother-in-law that way, you could heal me too,’” Bond recalled. “I felt this cracking, almost like glass cracking, in my chest… I started, generally, feeling better and better… That was a turning point.”
He believes it was not a coincidence he started feeling better at the instance he did.
“In the middle of this, it’s great to have amazing doctors and nurses, amazing medical science,” Bond said. “They did everything they can do. There’s only a certain amount they can do. God has to give the healing.
“Prayer is the thing that kind of pushed me over the top.”
He said the power of prayer is “paramount” when dealing with an illness.
“People were praying for me, my children, my wife, my mom, church members as they found out,” he said.
Bond believes God taught him some lessons while hospitalized.
“I walked away knowing there are three things really important, faith, family and friends,” he said. “Everything else, the material possessions, the things we work ourselves for, are minuscule when it comes down to that moment that could be your death.
“We should probably spend more time with our faith, our family, our friends.”
While it’s been nearly four months since his diagnosis, Bond said he’s now about 98% healed. He occasionally experiences breathing problems in the mornings, and his sense of taste and smell hasn’t entirely returned.
Bond was back on the job shortly after being released from the hospital.
“The doctor told me he thought I needed about six weeks off,” he said. “The nature of what I do, I felt like I couldn’t do that.
“I started back too quickly,” Bond added. “Probably shouldn’t have done that. I felt the responsibility of my job and helping helping people.”
