LEWISBURG — A 29-year-old Lewisburg man is jailed in Union County on felony counts of aggravated assault of a child and endangering the welfare of children following an alleged incident Nov. 18 in the borough.
Spencer Cody Hackenberg has been charged by Buffalo Valley Regional Police with the two felony counts and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from allegations he struck a child with a bat, causing bruising. Union County Children and Youth documented bruising, and photos of the bruising was evaluated by a doctor.
Hackenberg denied the allegations and was jailed in Union County, unable to post $25,000 bail, according to court documents. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 13 before District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.