MILTON — Masking will remain optional for students and staff in the Milton Area School District, pending the results of a Supreme Court hearing on the issue in Pennsylvania scheduled for Dec. 8.
A release issued Tuesday on the school district’s website said the Pennsylvania Supreme Court extended a masking mandate issued by Gov Tom Wolf until Dec. 8. It noted that as the date which the court will hear oral arguments in the case and “may or may not decide to keep the mask mandate in place.”
On Nov. 22, the release said the Commonwealth Court moved to make masking optional for students and staff in school districts across the state.
“Until the case is settled, the district will stay the course and continue with its mitigation strategies, including optional mask wearing,” the release said.
It also listed social distancing, hand washing and staying home when sick as strategies.
The release said COVID-19 testing and vaccinations are available at no cost through most pharmacies or hospitals.
“We believe with all of those efforts and your support, our positive COVID-19 cases remain low and all buildings are open for in-person teaching and learning,” the release said.
The district’s online COVID-19 dashboard lists no cases among students or staff over the last 14 days.
Just four students across the district are quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus, including one at Baugher Elementary School, two at White Deer elementary and one at the middle school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.