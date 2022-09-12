MILTON — From 108 riders taking off on a 28-mile bike race to the crowning of royalty, the opening weekend of the Milton Harvest Festival featured activities which produced memories that will last a lifetime for participants.
Saturday’s festivities started with the Milton Rotary Club’s annual bike race, a pet parade, and arts, crafts and food vendors being open throughout the day.
As the pet parade and bike race were underway Saturday morning, participants in the Mifflinburg Hose Company’s annual 9-11 memorial walk passed along Front Street in Milton.
The walkers traveled 34.3 miles between Hughesville and Mifflinburg in memory of those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.
The day in Milton climaxed with Alaura Foust, sponsored by The Improved Milton Experience (TIME), being crowned princess during the Milton Harvest Festival Princess Pageant.
Foust, the daughter of Jennifer and Bryan Foust, was advised by Cindy Fawess for the pageant.
Carly Neidig, sponsored by the Milton Alumni Association, was runner up. Nathalie Vargas, sponsored by the Milton Lions Club, received the Ben and Betty Zechman Spirit Award.
In addition to Foust, Neidig and Vargas, the other finalists were Chloe Russell, sponsored by STAGE, and Jillian Latchford, sponsored by the Keystone Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps.
For their final question, the five finalists were asked how they would respond if life throws them a curveball after graduation.
Foust said she would turn to her friends and family for advice.
“They know what’s best for me,” she said. “They have my best interests at heart.”
Foust was crowned by 2021 runner up Leslie Krebs. The 2021 princess, Tridaija Lisimba-Alvarez, was unable to attend due to college commitments.
Upon being introduced, Krebs offered words of encouragement to the contestants.
“Win or lose, you’ve made your friends, family, the entire town of Milton very proud,” Krebs said.
In addition to the five finalists, the other princess candidates, and their sponsors, were: Brianna Beck, Milton Historical Society; Sara Dwyer, Milton Booster Club; Kendall Fedder, Milton Rotary Club; and Chloe Heintzelman, Getting Ahead Foundation.
On Sunday, Zaylee Reynolds was crowned the 2022 Little Miss and Aurianna Nolder was crowned Junior Miss during the Little Miss/Junior Miss Pageant.
Reynolds is the daughter of Gabriela Reynolds, and Nick and Brandy Digan. Nolder is the daughter of Crystal Nolder.
The Little Miss runner up was Avery Dries, while Kylie Thorp was the Junior Miss runner up.
Other contestants were Emma Day in the Little Miss category, and Ava Watts and Makenzie Dries in the Junior Miss category.
Milton Harvest Festival activities will continue throughout the week. The schedule of events includes:
• Tuesday, Sept. 13: 5 to 6 p.m., pumpkin roll, Milton Community Pool parking lot.
• Thursday Sept. 15: Harvest Pops Choral Concert, 7 p.m., St. Paul’s, 1125 Mahoning St.
• Saturday, Sept. 17: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., arts, crafts and food vendors open, Broadway and Bound Avenue; 7:30 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. start, 5K race, Filbert Street; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Milton Model Train Museum open, 139 S. Front St.; 1 p.m., festival parade, Front Street.
