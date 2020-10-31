LEWISBURG — Packwood House Museum has announced it will be hosting an exhibit by the Susquehanna Art Society during Lewisburg’s modified Stroll Through the Arts.
The show will be on display in the Kelly Gallery, and will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Nov. 10-21.
The society’s online exhibition can be viewed at https://www.susqueartsociety.org/online-exhibition-2020.html. For more information about this year’s Stroll Through the Arts, visit http://lewisburgartscouncil.com/.
The Susquehanna Art Society was formed in 1979 to promote the advancement and enjoyment of the visual arts in Central Pennsylvania.
Its first show, displayed at Susquehanna University in 1980, featured works by 30 artists hailing from a 40-mile radius. Today, the society is open to all Pennsylvania artists.
