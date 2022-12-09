MIFFLINBURG — The air was crisp but not too chilly as crowds poured into Mifflinburg Thursday, the opening night of the annual Christkindl Market.
The market will be open today and tomorrow.
Men and women, girls, and boys shuffled past booths full of crafts and items of all sorts; pottery, glass, wood carvings, braided rugs, ornaments, wreaths and swags. The air was filled with the delicious smells of all sorts of good things to eat as well; knockwurst, bratwurst, sauerkraut chowder, warm pretzels, sweet kettle corn, roasted almonds, simmering soups, Christmas cookies, apple dumplings, desserts, candy,and more.
Prior to the official opening, as Mayor David Cooney directed traffic at the corner of Fourth and Green streets, he noted he was just filling in until the permanent traffic attendant reported for duty.
“Everything seems to be in place and the safety aspect of the event is going well,” Cooney said.
“This is a Mifflinburg tradition that has evolved over the decades.” he continued. “It’s a great place for people to come and start or finish up their Christmas shopping; or you can eat your way through the market, but you might not fit through the gate heading out.”
Cooney said he “loves” the food offered at the market.
“I’m fortunate that I live close by so I can grab my food and then head home and eat it in the warm,” he said.
The event officially got underway at 5 p.m. with the traditional Christkindl parade down Market Street. Town criers rang bells proclaiming “hear he, hear ye, the Christkindl Market is now open!”
The criers were followed by the Mifflinburg Area High School band, with members dressed in robes and some carrying lanterns escorting St. Nicolas down the street in a fanfare of pageantry.
As the oldest outdoor Christmas market in the United States, the Mifflinburg Christkindl Market has been bringing the tradition of the German Christmas market to Mifflinburg each December for 33 years.
Bill and Ellie Young, of Scranton, said they heard about the market and wanted to make it to Mifflinburg.
“We like it a lot, it’s very cute,” said Ellie.
Both said they were in Germany, and expressed how authentic the Mifflinburg market is to those in Germany.
Vendors Joe and Amy Witmer, with Cinnamon Treasures. said this was their first time at Christkindl. The couple makes cinnamon-scented beeswax that has been poured and carved. Many forms are from traditional, antique German chocolate molds.
The couple from Jonestown, Lebanon County, said they had wanted so badly to be a part of Christkindl in the past and were surprised this year when event organizers contacted them to come and set up shop.
“The atmosphere is amazing,” said Amy Witmer. “We are so excited to be representing a traditional German craft, it’s a true honor to be here.”
Sally Cohick of Rauchtown, Lycoming County, is the owner of Sally’s Santas and Seasonal Inspirations. She creates paper mache ornaments and figurines.
Cohick said she’s been coming to the Mifflinburg market since 2011, and this is the only craft show she does each year.
“I love the whole environment, it’s just a great festive time,” said Cohick.
Becky Eshleman, Huldah Eby and Dawn Brown were selling Zwetschgenmannlein, or little prune people.
Eshleman, of Hagerstown, Md., said the folklore of prune figures started in the 14th century. She said an old man was very ill but was cared for by children in his village. The poor, sick man wanted to give the children something in return. As he had no money, the man gathered fruits, and nuts from his trees and fashioned little dolls out of them to give the children.
“This is the highlight of my year, there’s just nothing quite like Christkindl, it’s definitely one of a kind,” Eshleman said.
A live nativity scene with sheep and donkeys had children smiling and laughing.
There’s also live reindeer which those who attend can have their photo taken with. Cassandra Hoover, of Spruce Ridge Reindeer near Bloomsburg, said many people think it’s too warm to raise reindeer in the lower 48 states.
That’s not the case, said Hoover. What is a challenge is that reindeer do not have an immune system that deals with the insects and flies in the lower 48 states, unlike the frozen tundra where insects aren’t a big problem for reindeer.
“Female reindeer weigh around 200 pounds and only stand about waist high on an average person,” Hooever explained. “Male reindeer can weigh 400 to 500 pounds and stand about shoulder height on an average human. So if you see reindeer attached to Santa’s sleigh and they only stand waist high, they’re all girls.”
Continuous indoor and outdoor performances will keep market guests entertained throughout the festival. Indoor choral concerts by Mifflinburg Area School District students, and instrumental performances on zither, organ, brass, woodwinds, piano, and solo vocalists give guests an opportunity to warm up indoors.
Visit one of the Powerpoint presentations on special German landmarks and the Alps. The Christkindl Cinema at the Buggy Museum offers another opportunity to warm up indoors.
The outdoor stage is the location for small ensemble concerts, international dancers, a German band, and the ever-popular Hilby, the Skinny German Juggle Boy.
Children can visit Kinderworld, where they can peek into the gingerbread house, visit the elf school, and watch a marionette performance nearby. Look for the musical Christmas tree, the organ Grinder, the kurrende singers, and St. Nicholas wandering the market.
