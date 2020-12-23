MIDDLEBURG — The federal corrections officer injured on the job earlier this month was back in an intensive care unit this week.
Notes on the GoFundMe page organized for Dale Franquet indicated he was readmitted for tests following an appointment with an eye doctor. "A couple of more days" was the time estimated for Franquet's latest stay at Geisinger, but he had not returned home as of Wednesday morning.
The campaign, #FranquetStrong, has attracted more than a dozen additional donations since the update was posted. To date, 510 donors have contributed nearly $37,000 toward a $40,000 goal.
Funds raised will go toward "financial distress" the family may incur as well as a college fund for two daughters. "Twisted Steel," an indoor wrestling facility planned by the family, was also set to open.
Franquet's brother Jeff and Corie Kline urged family and friends to continue to pray for Dale. His introduction to the fundraising page noted that Dale would have a big adjustment to a new way of life.
Shirley Franquet, Dale's mom, also acknowledged the adjustments her son would have to make.
Bureau of Prisons (BOP) officials noted that the FBI had begun an investigation into an assault on two officers allegedly committed by an inmate on the morning of Dec. 7 in the maximum security facility at Allenwood.
The injuries to Franquet, purportedly with a piece of metal, resulted in loss of his right eye.
