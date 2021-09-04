FORKSVILLE — One of the hidden gems for hikers in the Loyalsock State Forest is a relatively little-visited section tucked between Route 87 to the south and Worlds End Road to the north in Lycoming County.
Featuring waterfalls, cool hemlock forests, beautiful streams and runs and several vistas, there are various trails accessible from this stretch of roadway. None are especially difficult, or overly long, especially for experienced hikers of central Pa.
Dutters Run and its many waterfalls was the topic of a recent piece, but today, we explore the loop comprised of Dutters Trail, Loyalsock Trail and Old Bark Trail, all of which make up about a 4.5-mile circuit with roughly 500 feet in elevation.
This loop features a vista, several waterfalls and only one significant climb — that coming at the beginning of your hike, no matter which direction you take. It’s not an especially difficult hike, one I’d consider low impact to moderate given the rolling, rocky terrain and water elements.
To get there, you can come south off Worlds End Road onto High Knob Road, which becomes a gravel road — Dry Run Road — at the turn off for High Knob, or from Route 87 to the south, take Dry Run Road north at the Loyalsock State Forest Maintenance sign. There’s plenty of parking at Dry Run Falls, and a pull-off spot is located at the base of Dutters Run.
From the parking lot, Old Bark Trail is just across the gravel road. Dutters Trail is just up the road a bit across the bridge that traverses Dry Run. Both of these trails are blazed yellow.
Taking the loop clockwise, you ascend old logging grades via Old Bark Trail. This loop features numerous fields of ferns and it’s not long before an area opens up to your right with just such a field. It’s always nice seeing the morning sun peer through the trees onto these thousands of ground-dwelling plants.
The trail ascends quickly, then levels off as it goes through some boggy areas before linking with the Loyalsock about a mile in.
If you want to add another short segment to your hike, you can hang a left onto the Loyalsock Trail and soon you’ll begin an ascent to some switchbacks that take you to High Knob Road. From there, take a left and you’ll soon be at the High Knob Overlook. While it’s a vista you can drive to, it’s one not to be missed.
Back to the day’s loop though. Once you reach the Loyalsock, hang a right and enjoy the relatively flat stroll back toward Dry Run Road. There are several wet crossings along this section, so take the necessary precautions.
Once you reach the trailhead, cross Dry Run Road and you’ll begin another mild ascent on the Loyalsock. This section is a bit rockier in spots as you meander through a hardwood forest and more fern gardens.
As you come to an area with mountain laurel, the trail hangs to the right and you come to Mary’s View, a vista that features a glimpse of nearby Smith’s Knob, also on the Loyalsock Trail.
From Mary’s View, the trail heads toward Dutters Run, and passes a few rocky sections before the sound of the run can be heard in the gorge. Here, the trail descends a bit before leveling again alongside the run and several waterfalls along the run. This section is stunningly beautiful.
Several water crossings are needed before you head up a short bit and connect with Dutters Trail. A right on Dutters Trail and you are about a mile from your vehicle. This section is almost entirely downhill, so be prepared for some quad-burning cardio in the steeper sections.
Accompanying you on your way out is the sound of Dutters Run, which follows along to the right of the trail. Only a couple spots allow good views of the run and some of the waterfalls on the run. Once the leaves fall, these views are a bit more clear.
