LEWISBURG — Oral arguments were presented last month before the Supreme Court of the United States in a case which many believe could change the path of the nation’s abortion debate.
Pro-life advocates, including those who gathered at a weekend rally in the Lewisburg area, hoped the high court would affirm the constitutionality of a Mississippi law which prohibited most abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Others have hoped the law would be overturned on the grounds of undue burdens and additional hardships they say it imposes.
A brief filed in the case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, reportedly stated the intent was to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, previous decisions which have guided the ongoing debate.
The “Roe” decision was announced Jan. 22, 1973 and permitted abortion in the first trimester. The Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision of 1992 amended the framework to allow a more flexible definition of a “viable pregnancy.”
“Dobbs,” as it has been called, was enacted in 2018 but immediately appealed and not enforced to date.
Scott Meinke, Bucknell University professor of political science, concurred with observers who believe the decision could change the course of abortion law.
“At argument, a majority of the justices seemed inclined to uphold the Mississippi law,” Meinke said. “What we don’t know yet is just how far the majority will go.
“They could strike down Roe entirely,” he continued. “Or they could uphold the 15-week ban without explicitly overturning Roe.”
The latter approach would modify Roe drastically, Meike said. But the right to an abortion would remain in place at least in the earliest stages of pregnancy.
“Either approach that the (Supreme) Court takes would lead to many states taking steps to limit abortion,” Meinke said. “More than 20 states already have laws that would ban or severely restrict abortion if and when the (Supreme) Court overturns Roe.”
Even if the Supreme Court stopped short of reversing Roe, Meinke said a clear decision upholding the Mississippi law would lead to many states passing similar laws.
As observers on both sides have noted, an end to Roe does not strictly ban abortion. States would be able to go their own way and access to abortion will vary from state to state. In Pennsylvania, both sides would reportedly seek state constitutional amendments which would respectively prohibit or ensure state funding of abortion.
“We are also likely to see new battles in Congress over laws that would either protect or restrict abortion rights,” Meinke concluded.
Meantime, Meinke described how a test case is heard at the nation’s highest court is different than a case in a local trial court. He said the Supreme Court has nearly total control over what cases it decides to hear.
“At least four of the nine justices have to vote to consider a case before it gets a full hearing,” Meinke said. “Then, the case is briefed by both sides. In this case, the state of Mississippi and the abortion providers who have challenged the law.”
Meinke said the Supreme Court has received more than 140 friend-of-the-court briefs from outside groups who want to weigh in. Oral arguments such as those heard in December involve the attorneys for each side briefly stating their case and answering questions from justices.
“Justices use that time to probe the limits of each side’s case,” Meinke said. “And often they try to draw out the points that are most favorable to the position they favor.”
The process then continues behind the scenes as justices may have already met in private conference to cast initial votes. Majority and dissenting opinions are then typically drafted, which Meinke said can be subject to negotiation as opinions are circulated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.