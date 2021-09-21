MILTON — A rummage sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 25, at the St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road, Milton.
