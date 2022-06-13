MILTON — Taps were pulled, cans were cracked, drinks were poured and kegs were emptied at the Milton Beer Fest on Saturday afternoon.
Hosted by The Improved Milton Experience (TIME), the festival drew local residents and visitors from near and far who enjoyed the sunshine and live music as they wound their way through rows of pavilions lining lots off of Elm Street, sampling more than 60 different beers from more than 50 vendors present at the festival.
In partnership with the River Rat Brew Trail, a collection of breweries from throughout the Susquehanna River Valley, the fifth year of the event saw the participation of local breweries, wineries, distilleries, cideries, area businesses and organizations and even mobile cigar lounges. Each armed with a custom sampling glass, attendees got to pick and choose their favorite craft brews and spirits from the wide selections offered, with the Milton Fire Department and Milton Fire Police on hand to assist with watching out for the health and safety of those attending the event.
“For a lot of people from the area, and specifically Milton, this has become a time of year when they come back home to visit family and meet back up with friends,” said Vanessa Venios-Antanitis, TIME board vice president and chair of the event, adding that attendees from as far away as Hawaii have returned for the festivities. “We often have a few groups that show up to Milton Beer Fest as a high school reunion as well, so it’s a really great opportunity to get together.”
“With so much going on, you get to see people you haven’t seen in years and you reconnect with a lot of friends you haven’t seen in a while. It’s generally just a good time,” said Amanda Bradley, TIME board president. “It’s kind of impressive, for large-scale events, it really does bring the community together.”
The festival also serves as TIME’s main fundraiser for the year, with proceeds going to fund the organization’s downtown revitalization efforts, including preservation of historical properties, facade and renovation grants for local businesses and community programs. When all is said and done, after expenses, the festival raises around $30,000 each year, according to George Venios, TIME executive director.
The event has grown every year since it began in 2017 as part of Milton’s bicentennial celebration, and though it was canceled in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has sold out each year it’s been held. More than 1,500 people were estimated to have attended Saturday’s festivities.
Venios-Antanitis said it was difficult to convince breweries to participate at all when the festival first began, and expressed her pride that it has since grown into such a well-received community event.
“Planning the first Milton Beer Fest, getting the first brewery signed up was more daunting than you can imagine, because the common feedback was ‘why Milton?’” she said. “Thankfully Rusty Rail Brewing Company came through as our first beer vendor and they added validity to our mission, and it’s since grown into a 50-vendor event.”
Bradley said she most enjoys being able to interact with the various vendors throughout the day and see their engagement with the community.
“My favorite thing is literally just walking around and talking to all the vendors because you get all the feedback and you hear how much fun they’re having,” said Bradley, who added that TIME stays in contact with participating breweries throughout the year to foster close relationships during the planning process. “I think it’s awesome to see and experience them loving Milton as much as we do and having a ton of people come and visit it.”
