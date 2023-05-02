STATE COLLEGE — The Nittany Valley Writers Network will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 in the Schlow Library Community Room, 211 S. Allen St., State College.
Author Hilary Hauck will speak on “Finding Story Everywhere.” Her next novel, “The Things We’ll Never Have,” will be released on July 6. The event is free and open to the public. Nittany Valley Writers Network is a sharing, supportive community linking local writers of all genres and levels of experience.
