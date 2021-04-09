LEWISBURG — Bucknell University Management 101 classes had to adapt this school year to restrictions imposed to keep everyone involved as healthy as possible.
Though student-managed companies were not permitted to sell products, they were assigned to find and support an appropriate nonprofit.
Other familiar Management 101 tasks included generating publicity for their effort. Companies have also adopted clever names and slogans as they have in previous years.
Gaby LoBue, a Bucknell University student from Edgewater, N.J., was part of the class service division in charge of promoting and marketing a company and its stakeholders.
“Our company is named ‘Always Herd,’ which plays into the idea of you being heard like you are seen,” LoBue said. “And also like a (Bucknell) Bison herd.”
They partnered with Mental Health America, a organization dedicated to prevention, early identification and intervention for persons at risk of mental illness. The nationally-known nonprofit offers resources within Pennsylvania.
LoBue said “Always Herd” adopted a slogan to tie the theme of their events together (‘Healthy body, healthy mind, healthy herd’).
From Monday, April 19 to Friday, April 23 on campus, the company has scheduled events to direct people to their partner’s website and donate.
A couple of activities would be up for the entire week.
“We have a ‘sticky note wall’ in the main campus activity center,” LoBue explained. “People can write if they are struggling with something, if they are happy, what made them smile or what made them upset that day.”
LoBue said the wall was an outlet of a kind, allowing people to write what they are feeling.
“There are studies that show that writing down what you’re feeling helps, even if it is not super deep,” she added. “I have found it very helpful and tried it in high school.”
Cornhole and spikeball games would also be left out all week on the campus quad for stress-relief and recreation.
Other activities included single events scheduled for each day, all with a link to the theme. They included yoga instruction at sunset Monday outside the quad with Alex Apgar. A speaker from the university Wellness Center would talk about coping during the pandemic on Tuesday.
Mediation sessions were also scheduled for Tuesday, also with an expert, to promote self-awareness and reduce anxiety.
Midweek would see the company partner with the university Campus Activity and Program Center and develop more foot traffic to their Chipotle and Campfires event. LoBue said food would be provided and there would probably be S’mores involved.
“Always Herd” would then partner with Alliance Therapy Dogs for a petting event later in the week as well as block party with a petting zoo, cartoon portrait artist and a wellness event titled Yoga with Goats.
