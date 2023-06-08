Teens ready to serve the community

MILTON — More than 100 teenagers from across the country will be converging on the Susquehanna River Valley in July, ready to lend a helping hand to those in need.
Eric Roberts, of Milton, said the teenagers will be visiting through Keystone State Outreach, an effort he formed after participating in similar outreach in Maryville, Tenn.
“I go to First Baptist Church of Milton,” Roberts explained. “I help out with the youth group there. In 2019, one of the things we set up... with our youth group was to try to do mission work.”
That same year, approximately 25 people from the church participated in the Smokey Mountain Outreach in Tennessee.
There, groups of volunteers from across the country converged on the community, and participated in various projects at homes in need of some tender loving care.
“After a couple of days of being there, I could see how all the youth bonded, and how excited they were to talk about the projects they were doing,” Roberts said. “I felt really led that we need this back in Pennsylvania.”
The COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on Roberts’ work in 2020. In 2021, he returned to Maryville to volunteer as a staff member.
“I got to know a lot of the behind-the-scenes stuff of how it all worked,” Roberts recounted. “I became really close to the guys in charge that run it, down there.”
In 2022, he launched Keystone State Outreach, which operates under the auspices of Smokey Mountain Outreach.
Through the Keystone State Outreach, 60 teenagers from across the country visited the Susquehanna River Valley, completing 13 different service projects for community members in need.
The teens stayed at Central Oak Heights, in West Milton, while in the area.
“Last year’s participants, 20 came from Tennessee, six were from Mississippi,” Roberts said, noting some of the locations volunteers traveled from. “We were promoting it on the same website of Smokey Mountain Outreach.”
At the home of an elderly couple, the volunteers completed landscaping and power washing.
“We did a lot of cutting out trees, growing places they shouldn’t have,” Roberts said, while discussing the various projects. “We cleaned up a lot of dead trees, twigs.”
At a property located along Broadway in Milton, Roberts said volunteers removed vines which had overtaken the exterior of the home.
“We spent four days there, cutting down trees and removing brush, overgrown vine,” he said.
This year, the teenage volunteers will be doing projects in the region July 10-13. They will again be staying at Central Oak Heights.
Of the volunteers, 40 will be traveling from Connecticut, 26 from Massachusetts, more than 20 from Tennessee and 17 from the Pittsburgh area, along with some local teenagers.
“I’m looking for projects for people that have needs,” Roberts said. “Obviously, the best candidates are elderly people that just can’t do it themselves anymore.”
At one location already confirmed, volunteers will be assisting an elderly man caring for his wife, who has cancer.
“She’s not doing well,” Roberts said. “He’s her primary caregiver. With him spending so much time taking care of her, he just doesn’t have time to get outside and do landscaping, that kind of stuff... We are going to paint his deck.”
At another location, the volunteers will be doing outside work for an elderly couple physically unable to do so.
“The kids actually pay to come,” Roberts said, while explaining how the program works. “We use that money that all the youth pay to comp for the camp... The money campers spend goes toward the supplies, the food.
“It’s amazing kids would take a week out of their summer vacation,” he continued. “A lot of them raise their own money. They take vacation time, and they work their butts off.”
The volunteers will be at project sites throughout the morning and early afternoon hours.
“When they get back to the camp at 3 o’clock, they have several hours of free time, til supper at 5,” Roberts said. “They are playing games, doing activities with other youth that come... They get to bond with kids from other areas.”
At 8 each evening, the participants will hear from a motivational speaker.
Roberts hope that camp participants take life lessons away from the experience.
“I hope it helps them develop a closer walk with God, and get satisfaction with serving people with needs.”
To suggest a project that needs completed, contact Roberts at ericroberts118@gmailcom or 570-428-4184.
