Teens ready to serve the community

For the second-consecutive year, teenagers from across the country will be converging on the Susquehanna River Valley to complete service projects for those in need. Project recommendations are being sought by program organizers.

MILTON — More than 100 teenagers from across the country will be converging on the Susquehanna River Valley in July, ready to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Eric Roberts, of Milton, said the teenagers will be visiting through Keystone State Outreach, an effort he formed after participating in similar outreach in Maryville, Tenn.

