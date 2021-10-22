LEWISBURG — Bucknell University has announced a schedule of upcoming events.
Rich Robbins, associate dean of arts and sciences, will present “Ghosts and Hauntings: Decide for Yourself” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, in Bucknell’s MacDonald Commons.
Robbins will introduce theories of what ghosts and other related phenomena are, offer a discussion of evidence for and against the existence of ghosts.
Robbins is a certified parapsychologist who has participated in several ghost hunts, andconsulted on books about haunting.
Mavis Staples — an American rhythm and blues and gospel singer, actress, and civil rights activist — will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium.
She is both a Blues and a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, a Grammy Award winner, a National Arts Awards Lifetime Achievement recipient and a Kennedy Center honoree.
Oct. 28: Art & Art History to Hold Holmes Hall Open House and Faculty Exhibition Reception.
The Bucknell Department of Art and Art History will hold an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, on the third floor of Holmes Hall and in first-floor exhibit space, in room 103. The event will include an opening reception on the third-floor outdoor terrace.
