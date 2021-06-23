State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Maryland man was arrested for suspicion of DUI after his vehicle was stopped for speeding, troopers reported.
A Dodge Durango was stopped at 12:21 p.m. May 19 along Route 11 northbound in Monroe Township, Snyder County, and Thomas Perrella, 39, of Nottingham, Md., was arrested for suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, troopers reported.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
PENN TOWNSHIP — A McClure woman sustained a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 9:52 a.m. June 17 along Route 522, west of Zechman Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Vincent A. O’Neil, 57, of Greenwich, Conn., was attempting a left turn in a 2014 Chevrolet Suburban when it struck a northbound 2009 Hyundai Accent driven by Robin L. Snyder, 50, police noted. Snyder was belted and sustained a suspected injury, police reported. O’Neil was belted and was not injured.
2-vehicle crash
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 2:35 p.m. June 19 along South Susquehanna Trail at Shady Lane, Chapman Township, Snyder County.
Brian K. Bennicoff, 49, of Myerstown, entered Routes 11/15 south when his vehicle was struck from behind by a southbound 2019 Jeep Cherokee driven by Joanne M. Trammell, 40, of Wellsboro, troopers noted. Both drivers and three passengers in the Cherokee were belted. No injuries were reported.
Bennicoff will be cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
SHAMOKIN DAM — State police investigated a two-vehicle crash at 4:42 p.m. June 20 along South Old Trail at Billings Vending, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
A 2020 Nissan Maxima driven by an unnamed person attempted a left turn when it turned into a 2004 Ford Fusion. The driver of the Nissan will be cited with vehicle turning left, police noted.
Stalking/harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Northumberland man was cited with stalking and harassment after alleged incidents between May 14 and June 8 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Matthew Fischl, 48, was cited after he allegedly approached employees at Walmart over the course of a month, sometimes following them throughout the store. Fischl also allegedly attempted to follow a victim into an employees-only area before being stopped by other employees. Troopers said the incidents made employees feel uncomfortable.
Theft by deception
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — An eBay account belonging to a 33-year-old Richfield woman was allegedly hacked.
State police said the incident was reported at 10:14 a.m. June 11 along Middle Road, West Perry Township, Snyder County. The victim’s bank was contacted and is refunding $408.09, police noted.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — State police reported $31,500 was removed from the bank account of a 74-year-old Hummels Wharf man.
The alleged incident was reported at noon May 16 along Heritage Lane, Monroe Township, Snyder County. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal mischief
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 2005 Chevrolet Equinox sustained damage to its driver’s side door while parked at Walmart, police reported.
The incident was reported at 2:27 p.m. June 21 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. The vehicle belongs to Kristin Renner, 33, of Middleburg. Two scratches to the driver’s door were noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 15-year-old Selinsgrove boy was cited with allegedly found in possession of a glass smoking device.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 6:52 p.m. June 14 along Greenbrier Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Suspicious vehicle, 6:29 p.m., Market Street; motorist assist, 7:07 p.m., Cardinal Street at Westbranch Highway; warrant service, 8:32 p.m., Georgetown Lane, Milton.
• Saturday: MHMR, 7:26 a.m., Poplar Road, East Buffalo Township; suspicious person, 8:32 a.m., North Derr Drive; assist police agency, 12:10 p.m., International Drive, Kelly Township; 911 hang-up, 1:11 p.m., North 15th Street; 911 open line, 1:41 p.m., North 15th Street; 911 open line, 3:03 p.m., North Front Street; ordinance violation, 3:52 p.m., Madison Avenue, East Buffalo Township; attempt to locate, 4:13 p.m., Union and Upper Northumberland counties; unwanted person, 8:59 p.m., Market Street; domestic, 9:35 p.m., South Water Street; suspicious circumstance, 9:36 p.m., West Market Street.
• Friday: Traffic arrest, 12:51 a.m., North Water and St. John streets; traffic stop, 1:08 a.m., St. Mary at North Seventh streets; DUI arrest, 1:36 a.m., Routes 15 and 45; assist public, 2:50 a.m., Hospital Drive; traffic arrest, 7:40 a.m., Westbranch Highway; phone call request, 10:20 a.m., Industrial Boulevard; family dispute, 11:57 a.m., North 11th Street; traffic warning, 12:50 p.m., St. Anthony and North Front streets; complaint, 1:12 p.m., South Seventh at Market streets; information, 1:34 p.m., police headquarters; complaint, 2:16 p.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 2:36 p.m., North 15th at St. Mary streets; traffic arrest, 6:02 p.m., North Derr Drive at Buffalo Road; burglar alarm, 6:20 p.m., North Second Street; traffic complaint, 7:50 p.m., Fairground Road at West Market Street; criminal mischief, 8:47 p.m, Country Road, East Buffalo Township.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP —The driver of a 2009 Honda Pilot was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop for an equipment violation.
The stop occurred at 12:36 a.m. June 20 aloong I-180 east, east of exit 23, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The driver was not named.
Hit and run
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP —An unknown vehicle struck a mailbox and fled the scene.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 10:48 a.m. June 1 at Central Equipment, 5223 Lycoming Mall Drive, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County. An eastbound vehicle along Lycoming Mall Drive, went off the right side of the roadway, struck a mailbox and continued east.
Disorderly conduct
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers cited several people following an alleged disturbance in the parking lot of Weis Markets, 1272 E. Penn St., Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Glen Coburn, 39, of Williamsport; Laura Long, 40, of Muncy; Christopher Dietrich, 20, of Montgomery; and Alyssa Rodgers, 20, of Montgomery, were cited. Troopers said those cited were yelling expletives and causing a public inconvenience.
The alleged incident was reported at 7:47 p.m. June 20.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — An unnamed 21-year-old Williamsport man allegedly slapped a 26-year-old Hughesville woman multiple times in the face.
The alleged incident was reported at 7:45 p.m. June 19 along Fredna Avenue and Loyalsock Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Fleeing and eluding
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man admitted to fleeing from police after passing through a stop sign.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 6:26 a.m. June 20 along Northway Road and East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Kevin Stabler, 60, was traveling north on Russell Avenue when his 2001 Mazda 626 allegedly went through a stop sign. State police attempted a traffic stop, however the vehicle fled and troopers pursued.
The Mazda continued into Williamsport and went through a yard before it went out of police view. At around 6:47 a.m., troopers located the vehicle along Ward Street and contacted the owner, who admitted to fleeing, police noted.
Criminal trespass
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A Hughesville woman was cited after she allegedly entered the property of a Hughesville man and woman after being told not to.
The alleged incident was reported at 10:15 a.m. June 19 along Michael Avenue, Wolf Township, Lycoming County. Trina Bogart, 42, was cited, arraigned and jailed in Lycoming County in lieu of $10,000 bail, police noted.
Theft of motor vehicle
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 2013 Toyota Tundra belonging to Susquehanna Marble and Granite, Montoursville, was taken between 5 p.m. June 18 and 6 a.m. June 19 from 27 Grey Fox Drive, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
The truck is gray with Pa. registration ZKD-0956. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating allegations that someone used the personal information of a 55-year-old Montoursville man to apply for unemployment.
The alleged incident was reported at 10:43 a.m. June 21 along Sheridan Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP —A large copper butcher kettle belonging to a 68-year-old Linden man and 57-year-old Linden woman was reportedly stolen between 2 and 7 a.m. June 20 along Turkey Path Road, Anthony Township, Lycoming County.
An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A blue Schwinn Stardust bicycle was reportedly stolen between 10:15 a.m. and 9 p.m. June 17 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The victim was the child of a 29-year-old Williamsport woman. The value of the bike was estimated at $120. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Found bike
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP —A blue Roadmaster bicycle was found at 7:26 a.m. June 14 at 1514 Country Club Lane, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
For more information, contact police at 570-368-56700.
