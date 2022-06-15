BEREA, Ohio — Em Alico of Lewisburg was named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester at Baldwin Wallace University.
Provost Stephen D. Stahl noted the dean's list recognizes students who have earned a grade point average of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more graded hours during the semester.
Alico is a theater and dance major and Lewisburg Area High School graduate.
