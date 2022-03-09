LEWISBURG — The Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Parade (UCV4JP) has plans to return to Market Street, Lewisburg, in 2022.
The committee in charge of the parade will hold an informational session for people who want to actively support the parade’s return to its original format from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 14, at the East Buffalo Township Municipal Building, 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg.
The Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Committee Membership and Volunteer Drive will give visitors a chance to talk with current committee members about about the tasks, volunteers and subcommittees which make the parade function.
Terry Burke, UCV4JP committee president, said the committee’s goal in 2022 is to host the biggest and best parade possible. However, resources of people and money are necessary to fulfill the vision so many hope to see return.
“People donate differently than they have in the past,” Burke said. “We need a group which can be innovative as it raises funds.”
Burke said it’s unclear what expenses may look like in 2022 as there has not been a traditional parade in three years.
Subcommittees in need of support included a Veterans Committee. Its tasks included gathering veterans interested in participating in the parade.
A VIP Committee will see that veterans enjoy a memorable experience on parade day.
The Entertainment/Bands Committee will find bands or other entertainment for the parade, the President’s Grove and at Wolfe Field.
Burke noted that “car lovers” would be best-suited to find owners of convertible or open-top cars for use in the parade.
Subcommittees on fireworks, fundraising and finance, parade day donations, volunteer coordination, floats, golf carts, social media, fundraising, signs and banners, advertising and media were also areas which make the parade memorable for all.
Burke added that people who are unable to attend can reach out via Facebook Messenger, email ucveterans4thofjuly@gmail.com or call 267-760-3332.
