SELINSGROVE — From a big crowd on hand to watch nationally touring race car drivers compete under clear skies Thursday evening at Selinsgrove Speedway to the anticipated debut this weekend of the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway, motorsports is having a significant impact on the Central Susquehanna Valley.
The United States Auto Club's (USAC) AMSOIL National Sprint Car series raced Thursday evening at the 1/2-mile Selinsgrove Speedway as part of the division's Eastern Storm, with California's Justin Grant claiming the victory.
After racing in Port Royal Saturday, the series will inaugurate the Bloomsburg Fair's 3/8th-mile dirt track Sunday.
Selinsgrove Speedway General Manager Steve Inch said Thursday's race was one of several big events being held this year as part of the track's 75th anniversary season.
A race for 410 sprint cars will be held Tuesday, July 20, the 75th anniversary date of the first race held at the speedway.
Inch said Thursday's race marked the first time USAC sprint cars have raced in Selinsgrove since legendary Central Pennsylvania racer Mitch Smith won at the track 50 years ago.
"It's kind of interesting, when they ran that race in 1971, it was the speedway's 25th anniversary," Inch said. "Here we are 50 years later, celebrating."
He said the speedway had been hoping for quite some time to attract another USAC sprint car race. Last summer, USAC's Silver Crown series debuted at Selinsgrove. That division will hold its second race at the track Sunday, Aug. 8.
"Last year, when we did the Silver Crown race... USAC was impressed with the facility," Inch said. "They wanted to include us this year."
USAC Director Levi Jones has been working with Birtwell's Armory Agency of Texas and the Bloomsburg Fair to design and build the new track in Bloomsburg. Work has been ongoing since the fall.
Brian Wawroski, the fair's grandstand director, said Jones is staying in Bloomsburg this week during the Eastern Storm and as the final touches are put on the fairground's new raceway.
The two have been going through a final review of all of the details of the facility in preparation for Sunday.
Wawroski said the weather has impacted track preparation.
"We've been putting clay on (the track surface) over the last two weeks," he said. "Every time it rains, the clay gets wet, you can't sift it. It's been a little testy. We have the track ready for Sunday."
Reece O'Connor, general manager of Kokomo Speedway in Indiana, has been brought in to assist with preparing the track's surface for Sunday's race.
Late model stock cars and sprint cars held a practice session at the track Thursday evening.
In developing a new track, Wawroski said the learning process is constant.
"We had a rain storm come through (Monday) night, winds blew," he said. "We put sponsor banners up and it blew some of them down. What could happen next?"
After the opening event, Wawroski said an evaluation of what can be done even better will occur.
A big crowd is expected to be on hand Sunday.
"I think we will probably end up with a full house because of it being an inaugural race, and USAC," Wawroski said. "I can't imagine it won't be a full house."
Both he and Inch noted the impact of their facilities — and having the USAC Eastern Storm occur at venues across Central Pennsylvania — on the regional economy.
"We said that from day one, it's not about the Bloomsburg Fair and the raceway," Wawroski said. "It's about the community. We're a college town and we're bringing something additional to look forward to in the area.
"It should mean a lot to the gas stations, to the community. That's what it's all about, building community."
Recently, retired NASCAR driver and Fox Sports racing television commentator Todd Bodine visited the Selinsgrove Speedway. He took his personal truck for a drive around the track.
"He was just passing through, going through Pennsylvania to visit somebody," Inch said, of Bodine. "He knew the track was here and wanted to stop in and see it. He was nice enough to give us a plug on social media. That was nice of Todd to do that."
Inch said the speedway is known across the country.
"Whenever I travel outside of the area, on the West Coast I've visited speedways, when you mention Selinsgrove, a lot of people mention the speedway," Inch said. "It's put a little town like Selinsgrove on the map, and we also have the university here."
When the track hosted the USAC Silver Crown series last summer, Inch said fans flew in to the area from other states to attend.
"A lot of those (USAC) teams are from the Mid West, even California," Inch said. "There are a lot of travelers with that. There aren't a lot of USAC national teams based in the North East."
According to Inch, some fans who attended the race on Thursday will be staying through the weekend in order to attend a Morton Buildings World of Outlaws Late Model Series race the Selinsgrove Speedway will be hosting Saturday evening.
With the two national races at Selinsgrove falling within three days of one another — plus having the Pennsylvania State Championship Karting Series in action Sunday at the facility's 1/5th-mile karting track — Inch said area businesses will be bustling with activity.
"The Eastern Storm, to my knowledge, has a pretty good following," he said. "This is an event that has been built up over a number of years. The tracks that have participated have done very well."
Like fans attending the USAC and World of Outlaws events at Selinsgrove, Inch said the karting event will draw competitors and fans from multiple states.
"I imagine the hotels will be pretty full with these three events," Inch said.
He also noted that speedway employees will be kept busy with the facility hosting two national touring series within three days.
"It's a quick turnaround," Inch said. "The crew will go to work right away, as soon as the (Thursday) race ends to start grading the track... That work continues into the early morning hours just to get the track ready"
Grading and watering the surface are part of the procedures followed to prepare the track for racing events.
"We've had weekends where we've done back-to-back shows," Inch said. "With this deal, at least we have a day separating (the races)... It's a lot of work."
The racing action begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Selinsgrove Speedway.
Sunday's USAC event at the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway begins at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.